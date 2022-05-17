28967 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

May 17, 2022

Future Fuels: Neste, Nordic Marine Oil team to debut "Co-processed marine fuel"

Photo courtesy Neste Marine

Photo courtesy Neste Marine

Neste and Nordic Marine Oil have partnered to pilot a new Neste Marine 0.1 Co-processed marine fuel in Scandinavia – a solution the pair claims will help the maritime sector reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions: designed to cut up to 80% GHG emission reduction over the lifecycle compared to fossil fuels.

“At Neste, we are dedicated to helping our customers and the entire value chain to reduce their GHG emissions. In 2021, our renewable products helped customers to reduce 10.9 million tons of their GHG emissions. Maritime is one of the largest sources of transport emissions. We support shipping companies moving towards carbon neutrality and are introducing the Neste Marine 0.1 Co-processed marine fuel with an immediate emission reduction impact,” said Sveta Ukkonen, Head of Marine Fuels & Services at Neste.

Nordic Marine Oil specializes in the supply of bunker fuels and lubricating oil to the shipping industry. Its storage tanks and bunker barges are located in key ports across Denmark, where also the new marine fuel will be available as of May 2022.

“With extreme enthusiasm, we give our full focus on creating awareness for this low-emission marine fuel," said Steen Møller, CEO of Nordic Marine Oil. "Nordic Marine Oil has started to build its sustainability offering, and the co-processed marine fuel is our first step enabling the shipping industry to reduce its GHG emissions. For cargo owners and charterers, the product is an effortless and cost-efficient opportunity to reduce CO2 emissions in transportation and reach their own climate targets. The emission reduction is immediate and the solution is easy to implement as the shipowners are not forced to make any investments or changes to the vessel engines.”

Neste Marine 0.1 Co-processed marine fuel is produced at Neste’s refinery in Porvoo, Finland, where renewable raw materials are co-processed with fossil raw materials in the conventional refining process. The drop-in fuel can be taken in use without any fleet modifications as it has a similar composition to conventional bunker fuels. The co-processed marine fuel is ISO 8217 compliant with consistent refined quality. The sustainability characteristics of the co-processed marine fuel are certified with International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS) with a mass balance approach.

