Fueltrax Announces Expansion in Asia

Maritime fuel management systems provider Fueltrax said it is expanding its representation in Asia in response to growing demand for its solutions in Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific regions. Joining the company is Faiz Azani, Director of Operations – Southeast Asia, and Chris Pemberton, Regional Representative – Asia Pacific

Azani joined the FUELTRAX team last month and brings 11 years of experience in the oil and gas, shipping, and marine industry, focusing on Southeast Asia, Europe, & the Middle East. He is a former marine expert to Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM) of PETRONAS. At PETRONAS, he was in charge of various operational activities and managed hundreds of oil and gas services and equipment (OGSE) contractors, including the Malaysia Petroleum Arrangement Contractors (PACs). Faiz has managed upstream cost optimization strategies, ESG initiatives, and simplification of procedures across PACs and service providers through data evaluation and insights.

Pemberton joined the Fueltrax team as a consultant at the beginning of 2020 and as of 2021 has been appointed to Regional Representative of Asia Pacific. He brings 25 years of global sales management experience with Austal Ships, including in the offshore oil and gas sector. Pemberton has worked in Turkey, Hong Kong, Japan, and the Pacific and has had worked projects with the Royal Australian Navy and other Defense forces in these regions. Pemberton helped pioneer Austal's High-Speed Large Crew Transfer vessels from 2014 to 2019 when he left to set up his own company CP Maritime.

FUELTRAX is a universal electronic fuel management system that operates on any vessel and in any location in the world. It is designed to offer secure, smart monitoring with direct fuel measurements and advanced data analytics, helping customers reduce costs, ensure compliance and enhance performance.