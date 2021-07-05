From Trash to Fuel: BioLNG Production Project takes shape in France

EveRé, Elengy, TotalEnergies and the CMA CGM Group are engaged in a study of a BioLNG production plant project at Marseille’s port, aiming to to turn household waste into clean energy and serving as another plank toward the maritime industry's decarbonization.

This will be France’s first production unit for liquefied biomethane (BioLNG), a low-carbon alternative fuel dedicated to energy transition in the shipping industry, and when operational is intended to be used primarily for the CMA CGM Group’s LNG-powered vessels.

BioLNG, combined with the dual-fuel gas engine technology developed by CMA CGM, reduces greenhouse gas emissions (including carbon dioxide) by at least 67% relative to well-to-wake VLSFO (the complete value chain). On the basis of a tank-to-wake measurement (at vessel level), greenhouse gas emissions are reduced by 88%.

Liquefied natural gas allows for a 99% reduction in sulfur oxide emissions, a 91% reduction in fine particles emissions and a 92% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions. By the end of 2024, 44 of the CMA CGM Group’s vessels will be powered by LNG.

This partnership will leverage EveRé’s waste methanization unit, Elengy’s LNG terminals, TotalEnergies’ bunker vessel and CMA CGM’s fleet of LNG-powered vessels. The feasibility study has been launched within the framework of this large-scale project, which corresponds with the national drive to promote BioLNG as defined in France’s Mobility Orientation Law.