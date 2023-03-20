Subscribe
Search

French Strikes Continue to Block Refinery Shipments and LNG Terminals

March 20, 2023

© Wojciech Wrzesień / Adobe Stock
© Wojciech Wrzesień / Adobe Stock

Shipments of refined products from French refinery and depots were blocked on Monday by a 13th day of strike action, though some refineries operated with a reduced flow, a company spokesperson said.

The industrial action is part of a nationwide movement against pension system changes that lift the retirement age two years to 64. The changes were forced through parliament without a vote last week.

There is an increasing expectation of diesel supply shortages in France and Europe as a result of the strike-caused outages, which are weighing on North Sea and Nigerian crude prices and lifting the spot price of diesel higher than the forward price, traders said.

"We expect product shortages by April (in France)," one trader said. "The diesel market flipped from feeling long and heavy to short and very backward," another trader said.

There are no signs of increased export from the Middle East currently on the water to plug the supply gap, but there is expectation for more U.S. supplies as more Russian supplies go to Latin America.

Production at TotalEnergies' 240,000 barrel per day (bpd) Normandy refinery and its 119,000 bpd site at Feyzin was reduced on Monday because deliveries were blocked. Deliveries were also blocked at the company's Donges and La Mede refineries, though production at both has been halted for maintenance.

Some refining units were operating normally at the Normandy site, a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that they will not give exact figures for how much production has been disrupted.

A trader told Reuters the refinery is expected to be fully shut within one or two days because of a backlog of refined stock.

About 39% of operational staff at TotalEnergies' French refineries and depots were on strike Monday morning, the spokesperson said.

Strikes also continued through the weekend and into Monday at ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso's Fos refinery, blocking deliveries, CGT union representative Germinal Lancelin said.

The union is waiting to hear results of votes of no confidence in the government before deciding on continuation of the strikes, Lancelin added.

President Emmanuel Macron's government faces two motions of no confidence in the National Assembly on Monday after it bypassed the lower house to push through the deeply unpopular overhaul of the pension system.

At French liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, the strike was extended until March 27 at the three terminals operated by Engie subsidiary Elengy, a union representative said.

A vote is expected later on Monday on whether to resume the strike at the Dunkirk terminal that returned to operation Friday, the representative said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Ahmad Ghaddar, Rowena Edwards and Ron Bousso; Editing by David Goodman and Louise Heavens)

Ports LNG Europe Liquid Bulk

Related Logistics News

© Timon / Adobe Stock

How Does Norway Export its Natural Gas?
© Pixavril / Adobe Stock

Strike at Dunkirk LNG Terminal Extended
(L-R) Olly Cass, Dogger Bank Project Director; Pat Hay, Mayor of South Tyneside; Mark Halliday, Dogger Bank Operations Director; Tracey Dixon, South Tyneside Council Leader; Pål Eitrheim, EVP Renewables Equinor (Photo: Dave Bell / Equinor ASA)

Operations and Maintenance Base for World's Largest...
(Photo: Port of Rotterdam)

Marcor Stevedoring to Build Dry Bulk Terminal in Rotterdam
Left to right: Port of Gothenburg CEO Elvir Dzanic and Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka (Photo: Port of Los Angeles)

Los Angeles, Gothenburg Ports Partner
© TOimages / Adobe Stock

Enbridge to Buy US Gulf Coast Gas Storage Facility


Trending Logistics News

Image courtesy NYK

NYK Gives Students a Glimpse Inside PCTC Apollen Leader
Car Carriers
© Llstock / Adobe Stock

US Ports Eye Shipping Turnaround
Ports

Interview

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

Logistics News

Enstructure Acquires Richardson Companies

Enstructure Acquires Richardson Companies

TX Logistik, duisport and Samskip Establish Joint Operating Company

TX Logistik, duisport and Samskip Establish Joint Operating Company

French Strikes Continue to Block Refinery Shipments and LNG Terminals

French Strikes Continue to Block Refinery Shipments and LNG Terminals

Soo Locks to Open March 25 for 2023 Shipping Season

Soo Locks to Open March 25 for 2023 Shipping Season

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News