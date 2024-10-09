Subscribe
Former Amazon Exec's Supply Chain Startup raises $100 Million

October 9, 2024

© helivideo / Adobe Stock
Former Amazon.com Consumer CEO Dave Clark said on Tuesday his new software supply chain management startup Auger has raised over $100 million in private equity funding from Oak HC/FT and others.

Auger will provide a software-as-a-service platform which uses an artificial intelligence operating system along with automation to provide real-time data and insights to firms to ease supply chain pressures.

Before starting Auger, Clark was a part of the top brass at Amazon, responsible for turning the company he worked at for 23 years into a worldwide delivery behemoth.

Clark also briefly served as the CEO of Flexport which provides data and supply chain logistics to manage orders and shipping.

Auger said it will unveil more about its product roadmap in the next few months.


(Reuters - Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Technology Finance Logistics Software

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Former Amazon Exec's Supply Chain Startup raises $100 Million

Bunker One Launches Physical LNG Bunker Supply

US LNG Exports Dip in September

Singapore Bunker Standards for Methanol, Ammonia to Come by 2025

