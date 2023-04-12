Subscribe
First Vessel Plugs In at Terminal 5 in Seattle

April 12, 2023

Photo courtesy of the NWSA and Justin Hirsch, ILWU Local 19
The Northwest Seaport Alliance’s Terminal 5 has welcomed MSC Brunella as the first vessel to plug in to the terminal’s new shore power infrastructure.

Terminal 5 is the first international container terminal in the Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) gateway with shore power capability, and the nearly 9,000 TEU vessel successfully used clean energy from the City of Seattle’s electrical grid while at berth on April 10.

Shore power installation is a key part of the Northwest Ports Clean Air Strategy, which targets the installation of shore power infrastructure on all international container terminals by 2030. The NWSA Managing Members and Commissioners of the Port of Tacoma and Port of Seattle have committed to making significant investments in installing shore power, with Husky Terminal in the South Harbor and Terminal 18 in the North Harbor to be the next projects completed.

Port partners in the Terminal 5 project include SSA Terminals, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Pacific Crane Maintenance Company (PCMC), and the International Longshore Workers Union (ILWU) Local 19.

Northwest Seaport Alliance Co-Chair Deanna Keller said: “We thank the Washington State Legislature for their $4.4 million investment in Terminal 5 shore power and look forward to expanding shore power infrastructure across our facilities including the upcoming installation of shore power at Husky Terminal in our South harbor.”

The Terminal 5 modernization program broke ground in 2019 with operations at the north berth beginning in January of 2022. Phase Two of the modernization is underway with operations in the south berth expected to start in 2024. At full completion, Terminal 5 will boast 185-acres of cargo capacity.

