Monday, April 12, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 12, 2021

First NTMA Grad Makes Captain at NYK

Captain Liel Gonzales. Photo courtesy NYK-FILShip Management Inc.

On April 10, Filipino seafarer Liel Gonzales became the first NYK-TDG Maritime Academy (NTMA) graduate to be appointed to the rank of vessel captain since the academy was established in 2007.

NTMA is a four-year Philippine commercial shipping university jointly operated by NYK and Transnational Diversified Group (TDG).

Captain Gonzalez graduated from NTMA in 2011 after completing three years of basic education and training followed by one year of practical training on board an NYK training vessel.

After graduating, he joined NYK-FIL Ship Management Inc. and has mainly served aboard NYK Group dry bulk carriers over the past decade.

He had 33 months of onboard experience as a chief officer, and he recently passed an assessment for his appointment and promotion to the rank of captain.


  • NYK-TDG Maritime Academy (NTMA)
  • Established: June 3, 2007
  • Students: 120 per academic year in two academic disciplines, 60 in marine navigation and 60 in marine engineering
  • Instructors & Staff: Approximately 70
  • Location: Canlubang, Calamba City (a suburban city about a one-hour drive from Manila)
  • Curriculum: Four years (three years of academic study and one year of onboard training)
  • Mission: To foster global seafarers through higher education by focusing on building an individual’s sense of humanity and providing training in practical maritime technologies.

