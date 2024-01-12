Subscribe
Search

First of Four CMAL Ferry MV Isle to Launch Mid-March

January 12, 2024

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) announced the launch of MV Isle of Islay on March 16, 2024 at the Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Yalova, Turkey.

It is the first of four ferries being built at the yard, and marks a major milestone in CMAL’s commitment to delivering new ferries to serve the Scottish islands. The hull is now structurally complete, all blocks for the vessel have been erected and surveyed.

The ferry, which will serve Islay and Jura, is set to be delivered in October 2024. Following the transit from Turkey, it will undergo crew familiarisation and local operational trials before it enters service.

An official naming ceremony will take place on Islay towards the end of the year, where community representatives and stakeholders will be invited to board and tour the vessel to celebrate its arrival before it officially joins the fleet.

The new ferry, along with its sister vessel MV Loch Indaal, will have a clear focus on freight, as well as sufficient passenger accommodation to meet anticipated demand. They will each have capacity for up to 450 passengers and 100 cars, or 14 commercial vehicles. This will provide a combined 40% increase in vehicle and freight capacity on the Islay routes and will improve the overall resilience of the wider fleet.

Shipbuilding Ferries Ferries

Related Logistics News

(Credit: Nakilat)

Nakilat Grows Fleet with Six New LNG and LPG Carriers
© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

AMSA Warns of Counterfeit Pilot Ladders
© torsakarin / Adobe Stock

Singapore and Japan Agree Green Shipping Corridor
Image courtesy Sunstone

Steel Cut on Seventh SunStone Infinity Cruise Ship
Two of the four sister vessels are already under construction at Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore. Image courtesy Bernhard Schulte

CCUS: Bernhard Schulte Orders Its First CO2 Tanker
Figure 1. The vessels and routes will be equipped with both onboard and onshore energy systems by Brunvoll Mar-El. (Illustrations are credited to Brødrene Aa and Brunvoll.)

Brunvoll Mar-El to Deliver Charging System for Bergen...

Interview

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Insight

Shipping Attacks Push US and Allies to Mideast Crunch Point

Shipping Attacks Push US and Allies to Mideast Crunch Point

Video

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Logistics News

First of Four CMAL Ferry MV Isle to Launch Mid-March

First of Four CMAL Ferry MV Isle to Launch Mid-March

Suez Canal Revenues Down 40% Due to Houthi Attacks

Suez Canal Revenues Down 40% Due to Houthi Attacks

Shipping Attacks Push US and Allies to Mideast Crunch Point

Shipping Attacks Push US and Allies to Mideast Crunch Point

Surging VLCC Rates Impact US Crude Oil Shipments to Asia

Surging VLCC Rates Impact US Crude Oil Shipments to Asia

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News