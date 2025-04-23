Net Feasa Appoints New Company President

Net Feasa is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Gavin to the role of President of the Company. This appointment comes at a pivotal time as the Company is poised for rapid growth through strategic partners across the globe.

Prior to joining Net Feasa, Sean Gavin worked in a variety of roles in the aerospace industry, including maintenance, repair, product management, quality, operations, business development and support. This includes almost 15 years at Panasonic Avionics Corporation, who specialize in in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC), as SVP of the Customer Support Services Business Unit. Having managed over 1,500 personnel in a variety of roles, across over 40 locations, Sean brings a wealth of experience to Net Feasa.

Net Feasa has established itself as a trusted partner in the supply chain industry, pioneering IoT, AI and Cloud solutions which provide real-time visibility, safety, security, and actionable insights across intermodal assets.

"Since joining Net Feasa as VP of Programs a year ago, it’s been a pleasure to work with the Net Feasa team, customers and suppliers," said Sean Gavin. "The company's drive and expertise in harnessing IoT, AI and Cloud technologies to fully digitize and improve operational efficiencies in the global supply chain are second to none. I look forward to working with the team to deliver unparalleled value to clients worldwide."