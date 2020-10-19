Fairbanks Morse Names McFadyen VP and GM of Aftermarket

Power solutions provider Fairbanks Morse said it has named James "Jay" McFadyen as Vice President and General Manager of Aftermarket.

McFadyen has more than 30 years of experience in the marine, defense and aerospace industries with leading global companies including Rolls-Royce, GE, and most recently as Vice President for Leonardo DRS-Naval Power Systems. Recognized as an innovator, McFadyen twice won GE’s award for Engineering Accomplishment of the Year and formed the first business unit at Rolls-Royce to be recognized as an Innovation Center of Excellence. As Senior Vice President, Ship Intelligence at Rolls-Royce, he was responsible for the development and delivery of the digital strategy, helping lead the digital revolution within the arineM industry.

He held several senior leadership roles at Rolls-Royce and as Senior Vice President of Marine Services, he led a team of nearly 1,000 employees in providing product strategy, aftermarket business execution and technical support for all Rolls-Royce Marine aftermarket products. Previously he oversaw all aspects of the aftermarket business in the Americas with a team operating across 16 sites to deliver spare parts, field service and upgrades for every customer segment in the Marine business.

McFadyen earned a Master of Business Administration from Boston College, a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Boston University and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University.