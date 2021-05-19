28869 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, May 20, 2021

May 19, 2021

Eying Ease of COVID Travel Restrictions, Stena Line Repositions Ship

Stena Estrid enters Dublin Port on her maiden voyage in Janaury 2020. Photo courtesy Stena

With the expectation that travel restrictions between Ireland and Britain will be removed soon, ferry company Stena Line is bringing its new vessel Stena Estrid back to its key Holyhead – Dublin route.

It will replace the Stena Horizon, which will return to its former role serving Rosslare – Cherbourg.

The ships had swapped due to increased freight demand on direct routes to France and low travel volumes between Holyhead and Dublin. The end of lockdowns have resulted in freight volumes increasing again, so the company needs to switch the vessels back to their pre-lockdown roles.
Paul Grant, Stena Line’s Trade Director  says: “With huge pent up demand for travel between Ireland and Britain, and the added bonus of Duty Free, now’s the right time to switch Stena Estrid back. Stena Horizon will again operate alongside Stena Foreteller on Rosslare – Cherbourg, offering 12 sailings per week to France.  We’ve doubled our frequency on our direct services to the Continent.”

