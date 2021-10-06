ZIM Establishes Digital Freight Forwarding Company

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. on Wednesday announced the creation of a new subsidiary, Ship4wd, a digital freight forwarding platform offering an online self-service end to end shipping solution.

Launching October 18, 2021, Ship4wd is intended to be a one-stop-shop international shipping service targeting U.S. and Canadian small and medium-sized businesses importing and exporting from China, Vietnam and Israel, ZIM said. The Ship4wd platform consists of both sea and air shipping services up to the final destination, including land and rail transport, with associated logistic services.

Headed by Carmit Hoshen-Glik, Ship4wd is located in Herzliya, one of Israel’s main innovative startup hub.

“We believe it’s time for international shipping to become simple, easy and trustworthy for SMBs. Our promise of unremitting reliability and support from industry professionals will offer a much-needed solution for small businesses and entrepreneurs relying on relatively small shipments for their ongoing business,” Hoshen-Glik said.

Assaf Tiran, ZIM VP Global Customer Service, also heading Digital Innovation, said, “Similar to the way other groundbreaking platforms such as Airbnb in tourism and Uber in transportation have transformed their industries, we are aiming to enable everyone to be a self-shipper, by simplifying and streamlining the transfer of goods worldwide down to its essence – a ‘few clicks’ shipping solution.”

Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, said, “Ship4wd undertakes to manage the entire logistic chain end to end, harnessing our core assets as a leading global carrier with a unique customer-centric approach to provide the optimal digital solution for the SMB segment, backed up by a wide network of vendors including ZIM. The global need for digital services via personal mobile phones and tablets is increasing, especially among small and medium businesses, and Ship4wd is the ultimate solution. We are confident that with Ship4wd’s excellent team it can become a significant player in the multibillion dollars freight forwarding industry as it will meet a much-needed demand for its services in the market.”