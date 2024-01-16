Subscribe
Equatorial, TFG and Sinopec are Singapore's Top Three Marine Bunker Suppliers in 2023

January 16, 2024

© Igor Groshev / Adobe Stock
Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services, TFG Marine and Sinopec Fuel Oil Singapore were the top three marine bunker suppliers in Singapore, the world's largest bunker hub, in 2023, latest data from the port authority showed.

Equatorial maintained its top position for a second consecutive year, while Trafigura's TFG Marine rose one spot to become the second largest supplier, data from Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority showed.

Sinopec Fuel Oil Singapore jumped 16 spots to become the third largest supplier, the data showed. The company ramped up bunker sales volumes significantly in 2023 following its bunker supplier licence award in 2022, said industry sources.

PetroChina International Singapore dipped two spots to the fourth position in 2023, while Vitol Bunkers dipped one spot to rank fifth.

Singapore marine fuel sales hit an all-time high of 51.82 million metric tons last year, driven by record container throughput and increased demand by shippers to trial alternative bunker fuels.


(Reuters - Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

