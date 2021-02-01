28827 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

February 2, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 1, 2021

Enström Named Head of Marine at Hempel

Alexander Enström joins Hempel to lead its new global marine organization. Photo: Hempel

Alexander Enström joins Hempel to lead its new global marine organization, effective February 1, 2021.

With a strategic ambition to double revenue by 2025, Hempel is keen to build on its position in the marine segment, adjusting its marine organization to ensure it can better serve global marine customers with the full range of coatings and services.

“At Hempel, we want to create long-term partnerships with our customers in order to support their needs and sustainability journeys," said Hempel CEO Lars Petersson. "Marine customers are becoming more global. Our new marine organization mirrors this, enabling us to better meet and respond to our customers’ global requirements.”

As Hempel Vice President and Head of Marine, Enström will be a member of Hempel’s Operational Management Board, responsible for Hempel’s marine business.

