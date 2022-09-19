29003 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Monday, September 19, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 19, 2022

Egypt to Cooperate with Maersk on Clean Bunker Fuels

© Val Traveller / Adobe Stock

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has directed the government to cooperate with AP Moeller-Maersk to establish a network to produce and distribute green energy and clean fuels for ships, a presidency spokesperson said on Monday.

Maersk Chief Executive Soren Skou discussed with Sisi during their meeting a project to produce clean fuel for ships with investments of $15 billion, the statement added.

There were no immediate details on the mechanism of the cooperation.


(Reuters - Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Jan Harvey)

