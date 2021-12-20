28939 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 20, 2021

Egypt Closes Eight Ports Due to Bad Weather

Port Tawfiq - Credit: Igor Groshev/AdobeStock

Egypt has closed eight ports owing to bad weather, officials said on Monday.

The ports of Port Tawfiq, El-Zayteyat and Sharm El Sheikh were shut early Monday morning, the Red Sea Ports Authority said.

The ports of Adabiya, Ain Sokhna, Port Said West, Port Said East and Al Arish were also shut later on Monday, a statement from the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone said.

The ports are expected to re-open as soon as weather conditions imporve, the statement said.

(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed and Amal Abbas Writing by Sarah El Safty Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)

