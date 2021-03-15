28847 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 15, 2021

Ecochlor Expands in Southeast Asia

Zen Hong Oh (Photo: Ecochlor)

Zen Hong Oh (Photo: Ecochlor)

U.S.-based ballast water treatment sysems manufacturer Ecochlor has appointed Zen Hong Oh as Regional Service Manager for Southeast Asia.

Oh has more than 11 years of involvement in the maritime industry both in shipbuilding and in project management of vessel repairs and retrofits. Prior to Ecochlor, he was Field Service Manager at Emerson Process Management Marine Solutions. He also acted as Assistant Manager of Green Technologies for Sembcorp Marine with responsibilities that included the technical review of retrofits.

“We are expanding our Singapore Services Hub with increased chemical storage capabilities, engineering service support and spare parts network,” said Michael Madely, VP, Global Service. “Situated in Singapore, Mr. Oh is crucial to our growth in this area along with developing strong relationships with our service partners in Japan and Korea. He has a wealth of managerial and technical experience in ballast water management system (BWMS) project management which is central to the support of our teams and customers in Southeast Asia.”

Oh added, “My background in both shipyard retrofits and in project management of BWMS installations will be of great assistance to both our service engineers and in providing a real-time response to our clients.”

Oh has a Masters in Offshore Technology with Subsea Engineering and a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the National University of Singapore.

Related News

© sedsembak / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

 The first concept design released from the C-Job TSHD series is a 14,000 cu.-m. multifunctional dredger. The dredger is optimized for shallow water performance and features two (extendable) suction pipes, self-unloading systems, and eco-friendly features. (Photo courtesy C-Job Naval Architects)

VIDEO: Basjan Faber Discusses the Creation of C-Job’s Customizable TSHD Series

 © Fokussiert / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM Sees Strong Shipping Demand Continuing in First Half

 © InfinitumProdux / Adobe Stock

India Gearing Up to Start Full Operations at Iran's Chabahar Port

Future Prospects of Shipping COVID-19 Vaccines by Sea

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Ship Technical Manager

● La Spezia, Italy, Italy

C4I Communications Systems Analyst

● Stafford, VA, United States

Tug Master

● Limassol, Limassol, Cyprus

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int