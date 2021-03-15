Ecochlor Expands in Southeast Asia

U.S.-based ballast water treatment sysems manufacturer Ecochlor has appointed Zen Hong Oh as Regional Service Manager for Southeast Asia.



Oh has more than 11 years of involvement in the maritime industry both in shipbuilding and in project management of vessel repairs and retrofits. Prior to Ecochlor, he was Field Service Manager at Emerson Process Management Marine Solutions. He also acted as Assistant Manager of Green Technologies for Sembcorp Marine with responsibilities that included the technical review of retrofits.

“We are expanding our Singapore Services Hub with increased chemical storage capabilities, engineering service support and spare parts network,” said Michael Madely, VP, Global Service. “Situated in Singapore, Mr. Oh is crucial to our growth in this area along with developing strong relationships with our service partners in Japan and Korea. He has a wealth of managerial and technical experience in ballast water management system (BWMS) project management which is central to the support of our teams and customers in Southeast Asia.”

Oh added, “My background in both shipyard retrofits and in project management of BWMS installations will be of great assistance to both our service engineers and in providing a real-time response to our clients.”

Oh has a Masters in Offshore Technology with Subsea Engineering and a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the National University of Singapore.