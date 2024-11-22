Subscribe
Search

Driving You Nuts: Warning Issued on Biofuel with Cashew Nutshell Blend

November 22, 2024

Biofuel Graphic (c) vxnaghiyev Adobestock
Biofuel Graphic (c) vxnaghiyev Adobestock

Several ships in Singapore and Rotterdam reported operational problems in recent months after using marine fuel blended with cashew nutshell liquid biofuel, fuel testing agency CTI-Maritec said in an advisory on Thursday.

Singapore-based CTI-Maritec said it tested samples from the affected ships and found the marine fuel was blended with cashew nutshell liquid that came from undeclared source materials or production processes.

The ships had reported operational problems including fuel sludging, injector failure, filter clogging, system deposits and corrosion of turbocharger nozzle rings, the agency said.

  • Watch an interview with Lloyd's Register's Timothy Wilson, discussion how 'All Biofuels are not Created Equal', on Maritime Reporter TV.

CTI-Maritec did not name the vessels or shipping lines involved, and it was not immediately clear how many ships were affected.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and the Port of Rotterdam did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
CTI-Maritec advised ship-owners not to use 100% cashew nut liquid as a marine fuel or as a blending component, or unestablished bio-products in marine diesel engines.

It said their use would contravene guidance from the International Maritime Organization on the supply of fuel oil to ships.

Cashew nut liquid is a non-FAME (fatty acid methyl ester) biofuel, which is a byproduct of the cashew nut industry. While it has been touted as an alternative renewable fuel, it also has high acid values and is corrosive.

Ship-owners have been exploring various marine biofuel blends as an alternative to dirtier bunker fuels in order to cut emissions.

The latest version of the ISO 8217 marine fuel specification specifies the use of accepted biofuels including FAME-based biofuels and hydrotreated vegetable oil.

There is no marine fuel specification available for cashew nut liquid from any authorized body, CTI-Maritec said.

Marine Equipment Alternative Fuels Biofuel Green Ports Environemental

Related Logistics News

MSE Int'l Wins Funding for Port Recharging Project
Michael A. Thomas (c) port NOLA

NOLA's Thomas Delivers State-of-the-Port Address
(Credit: Liebherr)

Liebherr Equips Port Newark Container Terminal with Two...
(Credit: NYK Group)

Japan’s First LNG Bunkering Vessel Marks Milestone
Hapag Lloyd boxship. Copyright jon-chica/ Adobestock

Hapag-Lloyd orders 24 Newbuild Boxships
CT Gateway Terminal CREDIT Gateway

CT Gateway Terminal wins $34M Grant for Zero-Emissions...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

ENTEK wins $1.3 billion US Loan for EV Battery Plant

ENTEK wins $1.3 billion US Loan for EV Battery Plant

Driving You Nuts: Warning Issued on Biofuel with Cashew Nutshell Blend

Driving You Nuts: Warning Issued on Biofuel with Cashew Nutshell Blend

BlastOne wins Irving Paint Hall contract

BlastOne wins Irving Paint Hall contract

SCA, Maersk ink Management Training Center pact

SCA, Maersk ink Management Training Center pact

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Ukraine steps up air defence advancement in response to Russian rocket implementation, Zelenskiy states
Gauging the likely Trump impact on United States energy & power sectors: Maguire
International banks weigh halting fresh credit to India's Adani after U.S. indictment, say sources