Dredging of Suape’s Outer Channel Completed

May 24, 2024

(Photo: Van Oord)
(Photo: Van Oord)

Van Oord said it has finished the dredging of the outer channel to the Port of Suape in the Northeast of Brazil. The dredging of the channel up to 20 meters enables the port to handle larger, more efficient, container and (liquid) bulk vessels.

Van Oord has deepened the access channel to the Port of Suape from 15 to 20 meters. To execute the project, Van Oord deployed various dredgers to meet the challenges of the project. It is a major milestone for Van Oord and for the Port of Suape that the project has now been completed.

Tim Helbo, Director Dredging at Van Oord, said, "The work started in 2011 and was interrupted several times. Thanks to the dedication and resilience of our people, and close cooperation with partners, the dredging works in the Port of Suape have now finally been completed."

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Autonomy Will Advance Maritime Decarbonization

Autonomy Will Advance Maritime Decarbonization

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

