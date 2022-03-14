28954 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

March 15, 2022

March 14, 2022

Dover Fueling Solutions Partners with GTS

Image courtesy Dover Fueling Solutions

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) announced its expanded agreement with Global Technical Services (GTS) for the provision of its DX Wetstock management services to the Egyptian markets.

GTS, based in Cairo, Egypt, is a longstanding distributor of Wayne Fueling Systems and ProGauge products for nearly four years, during which time it deployed DFS tank gauging equipment to over 3,000 sites throughout Egypt. The addition of DX Wetstock, an end-to-end fuel management solution from DFS, increases GTS’ offering to its considerable customer base and further strengthens the position of both DFS and GTS in the market.

