Dry Dock Conference/Advanced Training Forum set for September 2022 in Virginia

The tenth International Dry Dock Conference is scheduled to take place in Virginia Beach, VA, September 22-23, 2022.



The 10th in this series of International Dry Dock Conferences/Advanced Training Forums is set, with discussions and knowledge-share designed to provide advance training for those in the dry dock industry.

While the adoption of innovative technologies has permeated nearly all industries, one that remains largely unchanged is the drydocking industry.

Handling a vessel in drydocking is a large liability, and changes to methodologies creates risk. This explains why many shipyards are stuck with older technology, but modern technology and solutions are crucial for renewing the industry. New ways of thinking about old problems are needed. To stay competitive, the ship repair industry can take advantage of drydocking technological advancements available. In recent years there have been several exciting developments that show great promise to improve the speed, safety and efficiency of drydocking.





Presentations

The goal of the conference is to stimulate the transfer of drydocking knowledge and information to personnel in the drydock industry. Presentations given by various experts in the field will cover unusual and problem drydockings, new advancements with dry docks, heavy lift operations and other topics. There will be opportunities for all attendees to take part in discussions and participate at the conference. The maritime industry cannot function without the expertise and talent of those that work within the drydocking world. Shipyards can take advantage of the technological advances that avail themselves to this industry today. In recent years there have been several exciting developments that show great promise to improve the speed, safety, reliability, and costs of the drydocking techniques.

The conference provides an opportunity to distribute dry dock knowledge and information. The conference will include prominent speakers with presentations providing a unique opportunity to interact with conference participants.

2022 Conference topics include (topics are subject to change):







Dry Dock Construction - Conception Through Delivery

Dry Dock Equipment

Drydocking/Undocking Accidents

Drydocking/Undocking from the Vessel Operator Perspective

Emerging Dry Dock Technologies

Floating Dry Docks - Civil/Structural Design Aspects and Applications

Heavy Lift Operations - USS Fitzgerald and USS McCain

Management of a Dry Dock Start-up

Ship Loading Issues for Drydocking

Special Drydock Access Systems

Unique Drydocking Operations - One Vessel on Two Dry Docks

US Navy Drydocking Program

Vertical Lifts



Participants



This forum seeks to engage everyone who has a stake in drydocking. We are stronger when people with different backgrounds, education, jobs, trades, and experience discuss issues and solutions facing the drydocking industry.

The targeted audience is:

Consultants

Dock Masters/Docking Officers

Dry Dock Crews

Engineers/Naval Architects

IACS Personnel

On-site Representatives

Port Authorities/Managements

Port Engineers/Marine Surveyors

Program/Project Mangers

Shipyards/Boatyards

Vessel Crews/Representatives/Owners

Others allied to this field representing product/service suppliers and others involved/interested in the dry docking of ships and vessels.





Past participants included representatives of private organizations and government agencies from six continents. There will be areas for displays and tables for handouts/brochures. Vendors, consultants, and representatives are encouraged to bring and distribute information at the conference.

The conference will be held in person, but for those unable to travel to Virginia Beach to attend, the 2022 Dry Dock Conference/Advanced Training forum is also available via live stream Webinar. With the live stream Webinar option, you will be able to remotely tune in to watch all conference presentations, ask questions and make comments.

For more information or to register



