Divers Recover Body in Baltimore

Unified Command dive teams have recovered the body of a missing person at the Key Bridge incident site in Baltimore.

The recovered individual was identified as 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval.

Unified Command salvage dive teams located what they believed to be the missing construction worker and notified the Maryland Department of State Police. Maryland State Police Underwater Recovery Team deployed in coordination with dive teams from allied law enforcement partners and recovered Suazo-Sandoval.

Maryland State Police investigators, along with an FBI Victim Specialist, Baltimore County Critical Response Team, Governor's Office of Immigrant Affairs met with and notified Suazo-Sandoval’s family.

“The collapse of the Key Bridge is undoubtedly one of the most challenging tragedies we have faced as a law enforcement agency. Along with our local, state and federal public safety partners, we will not give up,” said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police. “There are families still waiting to hear if we have found their loved one. I can promise you, we are fully committed to finding closure for each of these families,” he said.

The fully loaded container ship Dali lost power and rammed into a support column of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, killing six road workers and causing the highway bridge to tumble into the Patapsco River.



