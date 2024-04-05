Subscribe
Search

Divers Recover Body in Baltimore

April 5, 2024

Source: Keybridgeresponse2024
Source: Keybridgeresponse2024

Unified Command dive teams have recovered the body of a missing person at the Key Bridge incident site in Baltimore.

The recovered individual was identified as 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval.

Unified Command salvage dive teams located what they believed to be the missing construction worker and notified the Maryland Department of State Police. Maryland State Police Underwater Recovery Team deployed in coordination with dive teams from allied law enforcement partners and recovered Suazo-Sandoval.

Maryland State Police investigators, along with an FBI Victim Specialist, Baltimore County Critical Response Team, Governor's Office of Immigrant Affairs met with and notified Suazo-Sandoval’s family.

“The collapse of the Key Bridge is undoubtedly one of the most challenging tragedies we have faced as a law enforcement agency. Along with our local, state and federal public safety partners, we will not give up,” said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police. “There are families still waiting to hear if we have found their loved one. I can promise you, we are fully committed to finding closure for each of these families,” he said.

The fully loaded container ship Dali lost power and rammed into a support column of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, killing six road workers and causing the highway bridge to tumble into the Patapsco River.

Salvage Government Update

Related Logistics News

(Photo: LCA)

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Up 25.5% in March
Containership Dali is shown with the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 28, 2024, in Baltimore (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert...
(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Trapped Vessels Start to Move Out of Baltimore Following...
(Photo: Kimberly Reaves / U.S. Coast Guard)

Maryland Governor Urges Congress to Fund Bridge Rebuild

Cosco Shipping Evaluating Impact of Peru's Lawsuit on...
Demopolis Lock—which suffered a recent catastrophic failure—is a cautionary tale for other locks and those in Congress and the White House who may fail to see the urgency and importance of investing in the inland waterways system. (Photo: Chuck Walker / U.S. Army)

Demopolis: A Cautionary Tale for Increased Infrastructure...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Crumbling Great Lakes Ports Infrastructure Makes Port Insurance Even More Critical

Crumbling Great Lakes Ports Infrastructure Makes Port Insurance Even More Critical
Fernstrum

Video

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Logistics News

Divers Recover Body in Baltimore

Divers Recover Body in Baltimore

All FMC Statutes & Regulations in Full Effect Following Baltimore Bridge Collapse

All FMC Statutes & Regulations in Full Effect Following Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Baltimore Can Use Grant to Boost Cargo Shipments

Baltimore Can Use Grant to Boost Cargo Shipments

Hualien Port Operations Suspended After Taiwan Earthquake

Hualien Port Operations Suspended After Taiwan Earthquake

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News