New Digital Solutions for Heavy Lifting

William Hackett, a UK-based supplier of lifting, rigging and chain solutions, is expanding its customer offerings with new digital solutions by adding RFID chips to its Hack8 and Hack10 chain sling assembly tags.

The digital records, accessible through the William Hackett app, is intended provide a more durable and reliable method of accessing documentation, helping to improve industry safety.

The technology in the RFID chips also allows users to upload the assemblies into their own asset management platforms. This enables easier asset management from one source, rather than data silos or multiple accounts and log-ins.

Using NFC technology, riggers and other users can benefit from quick access to key product information by scanning the tag with their mobile phone and viewing information in the app. The app is free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Benefits include fast access to Declaration of Conformity certificates, including serial numbers, item codes, WLL and date of manufacture. Users can also view the manufacturer’s essential safe use instructions. In addition, the app saves recently scanned tags for future reference. The updated app also retains its former functionality with the sling calculator, which helps operators to design new sling assemblies.





The updated William Hackett app allows quick access to RFID chip information. Copyright William Hackett