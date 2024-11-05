DFDS Debuts Ferry Service Between Italy and Egypt

DFDS launched a new direct ferry service between Damietta, Egypt and Trieste, Italy, integrating Egypt into its service network for the first time and launching the first freight ferry service between these markets in around a decade.

“The new route aligns perfectly with our commitment to organic growth and solidifies our strong presence in the Mediterranean region," said Mathieu Girardin, Head of Ferry Division, DFDS. "The service not only expands our network but also enhances our ability to connect communities and support local economies opening up opportunities for trade and stronger economic ties between the two countries.”

The maiden voyage is scheduled to commence on November 29, 2024, and will operate with a weekly departure from each port, from Damietta on Fridays and Trieste on Mondays with a sailing time of approximately 68 hours.