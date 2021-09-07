New Deputy Port Directors at Port of Brownsville

In August, the Port of Brownsville announced the appointment of two new deputy port directors effective August 9, 2021.

Melinda Rodriguez is the deputy port director of administration and will oversee the port’s Human Resources, Real Estate Services, Finance, Communications and Administrative Services departments.

Rodriguez has worked in a variety of leadership positions with organizations such as NextDecade, Texas Southmost College, Catholic Charities of Central Texas, United Way of Hidalgo County, March of Dimes, Cystic Fibrosis-Central Texas, and United Blood Services. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Texas, Pan American (now UTRGV), a Master of Arts in Human Services from St. Edward’s University, and she is currently working on a doctorate degree. Her career spans 33 years in administration and non-profit management.

Also, Arturo Gomez joins the port staff as deputy port director of operations. He will be responsible for the port’s Engineering, Cargo Services and Foreign Trade Zone, Police and Security, and Facilities Maintenance departments as well as the Harbor Master’s Office. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree specializing in International Business and Commerce from the University of Texas Brownsville (now UTRGV).

Prior to joining the port, Gomez served as the Port of Matamoros’s director of Business Development and Marketing, and Secretary of Economic Development for the City of Matamoros. He has worked in a variety of private sector business activities ranging from farming and agriculture, financial services, construction, and energy.

"We are very excited to have Melinda and Arturo join our port family. Their knowledge and diverse experience will further boost our efforts in responding to the needs of our staff, tenants, business partners and the whole community," said Port Director and CEO Eduardo A. Campirano. "We have a great team of dedicated individuals that have the port’s best interest at heart. The strength of our human capital is vital to the future success of our port."