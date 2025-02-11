Damen Shiprepair Vlissingen and Rossilini’s Four-10 Sign Contract for REV Ocean Outfitting

Damen Shiprepair Vlissingen (DSV) and Rossilini’s Four-10 signed a contract for the outfitting of the REV Ocean. The contract covers both the interior and exterior of the state-of-the-art research and expedition vessel. The workscope will take place in DSV’s covered drydock.

When completed, REV Ocean will conduct research covering the entire marine ecosystem, from the coastal zone to abyssal depths and from polar regions to the tropics. The 194.4 by 22-meter vessel will seamlessly integrate cutting-edge marine technology with advanced research facilities, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

This includes laboratories furnished with state-of-the-art equipment allowing for the preservation, processing, analysis, and storage of specimens while at sea. A range of acoustic sensors will enable mapping of the seafloor down to hadal depths as well as to survey biological communities in the water column.

An onboard conference center will provide meeting rooms, a multipurpose exhibition room, a 35-seat auditorium with Dolby Atmos for lectures, and a media editing suite for videography and documentaries, etc. Additionally, REV Ocean will feature five hangar gantry cranes, pelagic trawling capabilities, and a moonpool, providing sheltered access to the water in the widest range of possible conditions.

The DSV Aurelia, the world’s deepest diving three-person acrylic submarine, will provide the capability to reach depths of 2,200 meters. Also aboard will be the ROV Aurora. The ROV comes together with its tethered management system, Borealis, and, with a depth rating of 6,000 meters, enjoys access to 98% of the ocean.

Exploration, particularly in polar regions, is further facilitated by an Airbus ACH145 helicopter, which can operate from either of the two helidecks on the vessel. The helicopter also has the functionality of re-supply and passenger transport. George Gill, Project Director and Owner’s Representative for the vessel REV Ocean commented: “With the imminent delivery of the 884-REV Ocean from the newbuild yard, we move into the next phase of REV Ocean’s journey. The owner and their team are delighted to embark on this collaboration with Damen Shiprepair at their impressive facility in Vlissingen.”

This agreement marks the largest contract in DSV’s history, reinforcing its position as a key player in the maritime industry.

Image courtesy Damen Shiprepair Vlissingen (DSV)