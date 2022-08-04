28993 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, August 4, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 4, 2022

TUI Cruises' Mein Schiff 6 Connects to Shore Power in Kiel

(Photo: TUI Cruises)

(Photo: TUI Cruises)

TUI Cruises said a second vessel in its cruise ship fleet has successfully tested the use of shore power in port.

Earlier this week, the German cruise ship operator's Mein Schiff 6 received shore power for the first time in SEEHAFEN KIEL Cruise GmbH & Co. KG (Port of Kiel), making it the second TUI Cruises ship behind Mein Schiff 4 to have made a shore power connection.

Technicians and engineers carried out various tests of the shore power system before connecting the plugs of the Kiel shore power system to the sockets of Mein Schiff 6. After a final test, Mein Schiff 6 finally went to the socket and began nearly emissions-free ship operations while in port.

In the coming months, Mein Schiff 6 will carry out shore power tests in other ports as well, TUI Cruises said.

Related News

While ocean-based carbon dioxide removal can take a multitude of forms, there are at least six prominent methods (represented here) considered in the recently released NASEM report. © Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, illustration by Natalie Renier

Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) ... To Clear the Air, Look Beneath the Waves

 © hit1912 / Adobe Stock

Maersk Sees Global Supply Chain Woes for Longer; Lifts 2022 Guidance

 © John / Adobe Stock

Rio Tinto Inks Port JV with China-backed Consortium for Guinea's Simandou

 © lazyllama / Adobe Stock

Maersk Sees Weaker Container Demand as Durable Goods Sales Dry Up

 The (current) world’s largest floating offshore wind farm; Kincardine. Sitting off north east Scotland, it has 9.5MW turbines on semisubmersible type foundations moored to the seabed. Photo from Cobra Group.

Offshore Renewable Energy: A Port Puzzle for Floating Offshore Wind

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Chief Engineer

● Faststream ● London, Uk

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Technical Superintendent

● Bismark Maritime Ltd ● Lae, Morobe Province, Papua New Guinea

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int