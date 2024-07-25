Crown LNG Picks IKM for Engineering Design of Scottish Floating LNG Terminal

Crown LNG Holdings, a provider of LNG liquefaction and regasification terminal technologies for harsh weather locations, has selected IKM Engineering & Environmental Consultants (IKM) as its partner for the design and engineering of a floating LNG import terminal in the Firth of Forth, Scotland.

The partner appointment represents a critical milestone as Crown LNG advances toward Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Grangemouth project, the company said.

The Grangemouth project, located on the east coast of Scotland, seeks to support the UK’s increasing drive for energy security post-Brexit and in the context of geopolitical impacts on energy markets.

Currently, the UK relies on just three facilities for all of the country’s LNG imports, which increased 74% from 2021 to 2022.

IKM’s mandate will include the Pre-FEED and FEED (front end engineering and design) phases, including project management and execution planning.

Specific services to be provided include consenting, overall process design, facility layout optimization, detailed engineering, and procurement support.

A site study for location of the import facility and LNG vessel access has been completed, and Crown will progress immediately with the consenting process with the Scottish and UK Governments.

Existing power grid and gas grid access is available within ten miles of the proposed site location. Crown will employ a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) technology for the project.

“With an existing presence in Grangemouth and extensive experience across water and energy infrastructure, IKM has the unique capability to support the development and completion of the project safely, effectively and efficiently. The partnership will help to advance our efforts toward FID for this critical project and expand the UK’s energy security through enhanced access to reliable natural gas supplies,” said Swapan Kataria, CEO of Crown LNG.

“IKM is pleased to be supporting Crown LNG’s major investment in the Scottish economy. The project will provide a critical step in the transition to a low carbon economy and provide energy, infrastructure and jobs both in Fife and Grangemouth,” added Ian Maclachlan, IKM’s founder.