Crowley Awards Scholarships to Four USMMA Cadets

Crowley recently honored four U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) cadets with Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarships during the Containerization and Intermodal Institute’s Connie Awards on December 6 in Newark, N.J.

Cadets Breanna Frank, Nathan Mathes, A.J. Poznanski and Erin Roberts were awarded the memorial scholarship based on their interest in pursuing a career at sea, as well as their service during their sea year aboard a Crowley-owned or -managed vessel.

Midshipman First Class Breanna Frank, from Sidney, Mont., is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in maritime logistics and security. Frank is a member of the track and field and cross-country teams, and she participates in the club hockey team at the academy. Frank sailed as a deck cadet onboard the MV Yorktown Express, a Crowley-managed container ship.

Nathan Mathes is a midshipman first class from Anacortes, Wash., pursuing a degree in marine engineering and shipyard management. He has held multiple leadership positions, including battalion fitness officer, men’s swim and dive team captain, and team academic officer. His cadet sailing experience included serving on the Crowley tanker MT American Liberty.

A.J. Poznanski is a midshipman first class from Middletown, N.J., studying maritime logistics and security. Poznanski is a member of the water polo team as well as a member of the Steamship Historical Society. During his sea term, he served on the MT Louisiana, a Crowley tanker.

Midshipman First Class Erin Roberts from Naperville, Ill., studies marine engineering systems. She has sailed aboard the Crowley-managed container ship MV Charleston Express. At USMMA, Roberts serves as the regimental academic officer, an EMT officer in charge, and a captain of the women’s swimming and diving team.

Since 1984, Crowley has funded more than 1,000 students studying at maritime academies and other select schools in the United States mainland, Puerto Rico and Central America, totaling more than $3 million dollars.

The Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship program was established in 1994 by his son and CEO and chairman, Thomas B. Crowley Jr. The memorial scholarship commemorates and honors his father’s instrumental leadership and accomplishments for the company and maritime industry.