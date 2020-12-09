Crowley Awards Scholarships to Four Maine Maritime Cadets

Crowley Maritime Corp. has awarded Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarships to four cadets at the Maine Maritime Academy in recognition of their achievements, the Jacksonville, Fla.-based shipping company announced Wednesday.

The honorees earned the scholarships based on their academic performance, financial need and interest in pursuing a career at sea. The scholarship recipients are:

Megan Doucette, a senior from Bangor, Maine, is majoring in marine transport operations. She sailed during a sea term aboard the Crowley tanker Louisiana.

Nickolas Lewis, a junior from Penobscot, Maine, studies marine transportation operations. Lewis served on the Crowley tanker Oregon during his sea term.

Griffin Kretzmer of Glastonbury, Conn., is a senior majoring in marine engineering operations. Kretzmer also served his sea term aboard the Oregon.

James Trentham, a senior from Middletown, Del., is majoring in marine systems engineering. He sailed aboard the Crowley-managed tanker American Liberty for his cadet shipping term.

Maine Maritime Academy is a co-educational, public college in the coastal town of Castine offering programs of study in engineering, management, science and transportation.

In 1994, Chairman and CEO Tom Crowley Jr., established the Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship Program in honor of his father, who led the company to extraordinary heights before passing away in 1994. The company continues to give scholarship dollars to deserving students in the U.S., Alaska and Puerto Rico. In 2006, the program was expanded to Central America and to date, has provided financial assistance to dozens of students in that region.

Since 1984, Crowley has provided more than $3 million dollars in scholarship funding for more than 1,000 students. The company has also donated more than $2 million over the years to support other educational programs.