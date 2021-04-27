28861 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

April 27, 2021

COSCO/OOCL’s CI1 Service to Call at APM Terminals Pipavav

(Image: APM Terminals Pipavav)

APM Terminals Pipavav said it has secured CI1 (China-India Express) service operated by Cosco/OOCL. The weekly service to the Port Pipavav in India will carry Freights of all kind (FAK) for import and export to the Far East region. The first vessel, MV Beijing with the capacity of 9,500 TEUs will start sailing from Shanghai in April end and will call the port by end of May. This service will connect the hinterlands of west and north India with Far Eastern countries and provide an important connectivity to importers and exporters of Northwest India. The service links Port Pipavav through port calls in Chinese ports of Shanghai, Ningbo, Shekou, Nansha as well as port of Singapore, Port Klang of Malaysia and Nhavasheva in Mumbai, India.

Jakob Friis Sorensen Managing Director APM Terminals Pipavav said, “We are thrilled to be a part of connectivity to this key region that has a significant share in the world trade. After our new service to Jebel Ali early this month, we are now offering our infrastructural support to Far Eastern countries, thereby expanding our reach. This service will establish a strong logistics chain for the EXIM cargo owners, thereby helping them expanding their presence in the far eastern countries. We are thankful to COSCO/OOCL for their trust in our service capabilities & infrastructure.”

CI1 win is second such milestone for APM Terminals Pipavav after the Port also secured PIC2 service to Jebel Ali last week. APM Terminals Pipavav said the new services are testimony to port infrastructure and services that is a preferred gateway to Indian Northwest. Port Pipavav is the first port in India to have started double stacked container trains operations with 180 TEU capacity.

