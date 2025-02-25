Container Terminal Runs on Solar Power During Daylight Hours

Mindanao Container Terminal (MCT), ICTSI’s business unit at the Port of Cagayan de Oro in the Philippines, recently started operating exclusively on solar power during daylight hours.

MCT uses solar power generated by PrimeRES’es solar power supply during daylight hours. At night, the terminal draws power from PrimeRES’es supply portfolio including the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), ensuring 24/7 energy supply.

This hybrid solution maximizes the use of renewable energy while maintaining operational stability.

As part of a long-term plan to enhance capacity and efficiency, MCT will receive an investment of more than $100 million in infrastructure upgrades.

The investment includes a 300-meter berth extension and the acquisition of new equipment to support projected cargo volume growth.

Once completed, these upgrades are expected to increase the terminal’s annual capacity beyond its current 350,000 TEUs. The berth extension will accommodate larger vessels and support new service routes, improving connectivity for Mindanao’s importers and exporters. The terminal plays a key role in the country’s agro-industrial sector, facilitating the export of products such as fresh bananas and pineapples.



