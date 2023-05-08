Subscribe
Search

US Consumer Goods Import Forecast Lowered for First Half of 2023

May 8, 2023

© ManuelHurtado / Adobe Stock
© ManuelHurtado / Adobe Stock

Closely watched U.S. retail trade forecasters on Monday lowered their import target for the first half of 2023 and said they expect incoming ocean container volume to remain soft going into this autumn - when retailers like Walmart (WMT.N) should be well into holiday season preparations.

The Global Port Tracker now expects U.S. container imports of 10.4 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) for the first half of the year, a reduction of nearly 4% from its prior forecast. If imports hit that new target, it would mark a 23% drop from the first half of 2022, according to the forecast released by the National Retail Federation and maritime trade consultancy Hackett Associates on Monday.

Uncertainty spawned by high inflation, Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and recent bank failures are weighing on trade, Hackett Associates founder Ben Hackett said.

"Year-over-year import volumes have been on the decline at most ports since late last year, and declining exports out of China highlight the slowdown in demand for consumer goods," Hackett said.

"Our view is that imports will remain below recent levels until inflation rates and inventory surpluses are reduced," he said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Cargo Containers & Breakbulk

Related Logistics News

Why the EU is Restricting Grain Imports from Ukraine
(Photo: DP World)

New Refrigerated Container Facility Opens in Sydney
© dbvirago / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM Offers $5.5 Billion for Bollore Logistics Unit
© Andrey Sharpilo / Adobe Stock

Biden Admin Greenlights LNG Exports from Alaska LNG...
© angeldibilio / Adobe Stock

Employers Say Union is Disrupting Work at Southern...
Suiso Frontier courtesy of Kawasaki

Australian Government Highlights Nation’s Green Hydrogen...


Trending Logistics News

Source: Port Houston

Houston Ranked No. 5 US Container Port
Ports
Source: Austrade

Date Set for Australia UK Free Trade Agreement
Australia/NZ

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Video

“Friendshoring” Impacts Container Shipping Trade Patterns

“Friendshoring” Impacts Container Shipping Trade Patterns

Logistics News

Young Named VP Production Ops at Austal USA

Young Named VP Production Ops at Austal USA

Ship Recycling Market Slows

Ship Recycling Market Slows

Why the EU is Restricting Grain Imports from Ukraine

Why the EU is Restricting Grain Imports from Ukraine

Stena Line Acquires Ferry and RoRo Port Operations in Ventspils

Stena Line Acquires Ferry and RoRo Port Operations in Ventspils

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News