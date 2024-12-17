Construction Starts on Jurong Island Logistics Hub Phase 2

COSCO SHIPPING International (Singapore), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cogent Jurong Island, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for Jurong Island Logistics Hub (JILH) Phase 2 on December 17, 2024.

JILH Phase 2 is a strategic initiative to address the growing demand for specialized logistics services serving the petrochemical and chemical sectors in Jurong Island, which is Singapore’s major petrochemical hub. Phase 1 of JILH reached full warehouse utilization within three months.

JILH Phase 2, which comprises an additional 2.5 hectares of land with approximately 62,500 square meters of built-up area, will nearly double the hub’s capacity.

JILH Phase 2 will seamlessly integrate with JILH Phase 1 through shared infrastructure, including a ground-to-roof ramp, creating a mega logistics hub. The combined expanded facility, spanning approximately 650,000 square feet of warehouse space, will offer comprehensive logistic services which include: handling of dangerous goods and general cargo services; drumming services (allowing repackaging of materials from ISO-Tanks into drums or IBCs); storage of laden containers; ISO-Tank cleaning services with heating capabilities; 24 hours transportation services catering for DG and Non DG cargo, and empty container depot services.

JILH Phase 2 will aim to feature innovations such as a double-volume warehouse for higher stacking and automation technologies such as automated guided vehicles. By continuing the patented rooftop container depot design from JILH Phase 1, JILH Phase 2 minimizes external trucking trips, enhancing both efficiency and sustainability.

By leveraging its proximity to the Jurong Island Terminal (JIT) and deploying barging containers instead of traditional road transport coupled with the patented rooftop container depot design, JILH Phase 2 will significantly reduce transport time, cost and emissions, contributing to environmental sustainability.



