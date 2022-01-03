28941 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 3, 2022

Construction Begins at DP World's $1.1 Billion Port in Senegal

(File photo: DP World)

(File photo: DP World)

Senegal President Macky Sall on Monday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a $1.13 billion deep-water port being developed by Dubai's state-owned port operator DP World at Ndayane, around 50 km (31 miles) south of the capital Dakar.

DP World Dakar, a joint venture between the Dubai-based logistics provider and the Port Authority of Dakar (PAD), is the biggest private investment in the West African country, Sall said.

"We are ready for the structural transformation of our economy with this mega project," Sall said.

DP World has said the first phase will include 840 metres of quay and a 5 km marine channel designed to handle 366-metre vessels, with a second phase adding 410 metres of container quay and further dredging to handle 400-metre vessels.

DP World chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said his company would develop and operate the 300-hectare container terminal, as well as finance and design the land and maritime infrastructure.

"It represents a brighter future as this new port will bring greater economic growth, prosperity, and jobs," Sulayem said.


(Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Hereward Holland)

Related News

Visakhapatnam port is a second largest port by cargo handled in India. (Image Credit: AdobeStock / © SNEHIT)

India's Ports on Alert for 'Underwater' Attacks

 China Classification Society President and Chairman Mr Sun Feng. Photo courtesy CCS

Sun Feng Takes the Helm at China Classification Society

Prince Frederik to Address WindEurope Event

 Copyright ShiningBlack/AdobeStock

Indonesia Coal Crunch Continues, Some Firms Declare Force Majeure

 © sheilaf2002 / Adobe Stock

Shipping Giants Will Plot Course for Landbound M&A

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

AB

2nd Officer/JDPO

● N/A

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

2nd Officer/DPO

● Ukraine
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int