O'Connor Named COO at Interlake

March 28, 2023

Brendan P. O'Connor was recently named Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Interlake. Image courtesy Interlake
Brendan P. O’Connor was recently named Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Interlake. Image courtesy Interlake
Matthew Zajac joins Interlake Maritime Services as its Vice President of Marketing. Image courtesy Interlake
Matthew Zajac joins Interlake Maritime Services as its Vice President of Marketing. Image courtesy Interlake

Brendan P. O’Connor was recently named Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Interlake, a newly created role for the growing family-owned and operated fleet. Previously, O’Connor, a 27-year veteran of the company, held leadership roles as Vice President of Marketing and Marine Traffic, Director and Vice President of Industrial Relations & Government Affairs and Director of Marine Personnel. As COO, O’Connor will have the day-to-day responsibility of managing the operational and strategic objectives of the company.

Matthew Zajac, a professional in the iron ore industry, joins Interlake Maritime Services as its Vice President of Marketing assuming  his new role on April 10. Most recently the Director of Sales-Distribution East for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., Zajac spent more than 15 years in ascending sales
leadership roles with the Cleveland-based company. He holds an MBA and undergraduate degree in accountancy from John Carroll University.

