Friday, August 7, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 13, 2020

COMSAT Bolsters Inmarsat Network

COMSAT Santa Paula, Calif. teleport bolsters Inmarsat network (Photo: COMSAT)

COMSAT Santa Paula, Calif. teleport bolsters Inmarsat network (Photo: COMSAT)

Satellite connectivity solutions provider COMSAT said it is extending the life of Inmarsat’s existing satellites through the leasing of an additional antenna at COMSAT’s Santa Paula, Calif. Teleport.  The newly leased 12.8m antenna is transmitting and receiving in both C-band and L-band frequencies, bolstering capacity for the Tracking, Telemetry and Command (TT&C) and traffic operations of the Inmarsat satellite network. The Santa Paula teleport hosts Inmarsat’s Standard C equipment, supporting Inmarsat in delivering global maritime safety service.

The additional C-band and L-band capacity is a key part of Inmarsat’s global network, providing communications for more than 1.6 million seafarers worldwide.

“This contract reaffirms Inmarsat’s commitment to utilizing COMSAT’s Santa Paula and Southbury teleports to provide this vital service for the international maritime community,” said David Greenhill, COMSAT CEO. “As the original providers of Marisat operations which launched in 1976, COMSAT has a long and strong heritage of providing life-saving satellite communication services at sea. Technology has changed significantly since the original constellation was launched but what hasn’t changed is our commitment to providing a global service that keeps the seafaring community connected at all times no matter the weather or where they are in the world. We are proud to continue to work with Inmarsat for the benefit of the seafaring community.”

Jason Smith, COO, Inmarsat said, “The COMSAT teleport is an integral part of our global network that provides critical communications service for our maritime customers. With the satellite connectivity supported by the COMSAT teleports, we continue our commitment to provide essential and robust connectivity to the maritime community.”

The new contract complements an expansion plan currently in process at COMSAT’s Tier 4 WTA certified teleports in Southbury, Conn., and Santa Paula, Calif. On completion COMSAT will support more satellite constellation providers than any other terrestrial network. the company said.

