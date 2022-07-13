Clause joins VideoRay to Manage Offshore Wind, Aquaculture and Shipping Market

VideoRay named Brad Clause as account manager for the offshore wind renewable energy, aquaculture and shipping markets. He brings to the company more than 20 years of experience with subsea ROV missions.

Prior to joining VideoRay, Clause served with Oceaneering International, Inc., and C-Innovation, LLC. He has extensive client-focused ROV operations management experience specializing in offshore renewable energy applications including construction, inspection, maintenance & repair (IMR), salvage, pipeline installation, underwater inspection in lieu of dry-docking (UWILD), scientific and drilling.

“Brad’s experience leading teams working in harsh subsea environments and his customer-first mindset match our company philosophy. He is an ideal fit, and we are happy to have him aboard,” said Chris Gibson, vice president, sales and marketing. “Looking ahead, Brad’s familiarity with deep-sea applications will be a tremendous help in introducing new underwater robotic solutions like autonomous operation and perception technologies that will save our customers time and money.”