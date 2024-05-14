ClassNK, StormGeo Team on Maritime Decarbonization

ClassNK has partnered with StormGeo for seamless sharing and verification of emission data.

The collaboration marks a ilestone for the companies, establishing the sharing and verification of emission data, to meet the requirements of their shared clients. Shipping companies that use StormGeo’s s-Insight platform will be able to share their validated emissions data to ClassNK MRV Portal* via API, for a seamless verification process.

This process enables shipping companies to maximize their reporting accuracy and accelerate their decarbonization strategy, according to regulations.