ClassNK, StormGeo Team on Maritime Decarbonization

May 14, 2024

ClassNK has partnered with StormGeo for seamless sharing and verification of emission data.

The collaboration marks a ilestone for the companies, establishing the sharing and verification of emission data, to meet the requirements of their shared clients. Shipping companies that use StormGeo’s s-Insight platform will be able to share their validated emissions data to ClassNK MRV Portal* via API, for a seamless verification process.

This process enables shipping companies to maximize their reporting accuracy and accelerate their decarbonization strategy, according to regulations.

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Port Constraints for Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline May Crimp Oil Exports

Got Propane?

U.S. National Maritime Strategy in the Spotlight @ MRS '24

Port of New Orleans CEO Brandy Christian to Step Down

Cavotec Inks Service Deal with Port of Salalah

Canada's Trudeau Urged to Head Off Port and Rail Strikes

