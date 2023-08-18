Subscribe
ClassNK Offers Insights on New EU Fuel Rules

August 18, 2023

ClassNK recently released FAQs on the FuelEU Maritime (1st Edition), an overview and necessary preparation for FuelEU Maritime, regulations newly introduced by the European Union (EU) to promote the decarbonization of fuels used on board ships.

The EU has set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to the 1990 levels, with the aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

As part of a comprehensive climate policy package "Fit for 55" for achieving this goal, FuelEU Maritime was adopted by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union in July 2023. It applies to all ships of above 5,000 gross tonnage of shipping companies and consists of provisions setting a limit of GHG intensity of energy used on board a ship arriving at, staying within or departing from EU ports and requesting the use of on-shore power supply (OPS) or zero-emission technology in EU ports for containerships and passenger ships.

