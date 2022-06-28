28982 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 28, 2022

Chlorine Gas Leak Kills 12, Injures 251 at Jordan Port

(Screenshot: Al Arabiya)

(Screenshot: Al Arabiya)

At least 12 people died and 251 were injured in a chlorine gas leak from a storage tank at Jordan's Aqaba port, officials and state media reported on Monday.

The leak came after a tank filled with 25 tonnes of chlorine gas being exported to Djibouti fell while being transported, officials said.

A video posted on state television's Twitter page showed a storage tank falling from a winch and slamming into the deck of a ship, followed by yellow-colored gas rising into the air as people ran away.

Health ministry officials said they expected only a handful of people to remain hospitalized by Tuesday.

Chlorine is a widely used disinfectant and water purification agent, but if inhaled, the gas turns to hydrochloric acid, which can lead to internal burning and drowning through a reactionary release of water in the lungs.

Jordan's Aqaba grain silos halted work to allow inspection of its grains and for any signs of contamination, but maritime traffic at Aqaba ports continues, officials said.

There were no vessels unloading any grains cargo at the time of the incident, they added.

Aqaba port at the north end of the Red Sea has long been a major transit route for Iraqi imports and exports.

Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh arrived at Aqaba and headed to a hospital where some of the injured were being treated, state TV reported.

Al-Khasawneh also formed an investigation team into the incident chaired by the interior minister, state TV cited the information minister as saying.


(Reuters - Reporting by Moataz Mohamed, Omar Fahmy, Nayera Abdallah and Suleiman al-Khalidi; Editing by Deepa Babington, Mark Porter and Lisa Shumaker)

Related News

From left: Emanuele Grimaldi and Esben Poulsson (Photo: ICS)

Emanuele Grimaldi Appointed ICS Chairman

 © Mariusz / Adobe Stock

Union Talks at West Coast Ports Going Well, US Labor Secretary Says

 RJ Steenstra (Photo: PortsToronto)

PortsToronto Names Steenstra President & CEO

 While ocean-based carbon dioxide removal can take a multitude of forms, there are at least six prominent methods (represented here) considered in the recently released NASEM report. © Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, illustration by Natalie Renier

Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) ... To Clear the Air, Look Beneath the Waves

 Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE. Photo: CMRE

Interview: Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Interdiction Agent U.S. Customs and Border Protection

● U.S. Customs and Border Protection ● United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int