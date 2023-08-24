Subscribe
Search

China Completes Its Largest Port Oil Storage Facility

August 24, 2023

© VanderWolf Images / Adobe Stock
© VanderWolf Images / Adobe Stock

The third phase of China's largest single coastal oil storage facility has been completed and went into operation on Wednesday in Qingdao port, in the eastern province of Shandong, the state media outlet China News reported.

The third phase of the Dongjiakou crude oil reserve has a total capacity of 1.2 million cubic meters, taking the combined capacity of the project to 5.2 million cubic meters, state media said.

The facility is operated by the provincial government-backed Shandong Port Group, which owns and operates the province’s top ports at Qingdao, Rizhao, Yantai and Baohaiwan.

The port group handles approximately a quarter of China’s crude oil imports, the world’s largest.


(Reuters - Reporting by Andrew Hayley)

Ports Oil Asia China Infrastructure Liquid Bulk

Related Logistics News

A rendering of Crowley's offshore wind terminal in Salem, Mass. (Image: Crowley)

Morgan Stanley Gets Behind Crowley's Offshore Wind Push
The expansion consists of a new LNG storage tank of 180,000 cubic meters and additional regasification capacity of 4 BCM per year. (Photo: Vopak)

Rotterdam's Gate LNG Terminal Throughput Capacity to be...
Source: ICTSI

Victoria International Container Terminal Expands Crane...
Source: Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

Shanghai Plans 5G Roll-Out for Marine Economy
© Ralf / Adobe Stock

Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals and Samskip to Launch Shore...
(Image: Konecranes)

Konecranes Wins Order in Taiwan for 7 Hybrid RTGs

Interview

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Insight

Shippers Bet on Green Methanol to Cut Emissions, Supply Lags

Shippers Bet on Green Methanol to Cut Emissions, Supply Lags

Video

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Logistics News

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Morgan Stanley Gets Behind Crowley's Offshore Wind Push

Morgan Stanley Gets Behind Crowley's Offshore Wind Push

Ukraine's Odesa Region Introduces New Grain Export Control Mechanism

Ukraine's Odesa Region Introduces New Grain Export Control Mechanism

Top Glory Marine Appoints New Managing Director

Top Glory Marine Appoints New Managing Director

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News