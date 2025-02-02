Subscribe
Search

EU-Chile Interim Trade Agreement Enters into Force

February 2, 2025

© Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock
© Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock

The EU-Chile Interim Trade Agreement (ITA) has entered into force, following the completion of Chile's ratification process. The ITA, which was signed in December 2023, is of key geopolitical importance, says the EU.

It will boost the competitiveness of businesses on both sides, while providing a shared platform for the development of the countries’ net-zero economies.

This work will be further underpinned by ongoing initiatives under the Global Gateway, such as the development of critical raw materials value chains for lithium and copper, and the production of green hydrogen in Chile.

The ITA will deepen EU-Chile bilateral trade and investment relations and provide new opportunities for businesses by eliminating tariffs on 99.9% of EU exports and providing a level playing field for EU goods on the Chilean market.

The agreement will contribute to the EU and Chile's shared ambition to make their bilateral trade and investment sustainable, through:

• An ambitious Trade and Sustainable Development (TSD) chapter confirming the Parties' commitment to International Labour Organization (ILO) standards and to the Paris agreement on climate change;

• A dedicated Trade and Gender chapter, a first in an EU trade agreement, which includes commitments to eliminate all discrimination against women; and

• A chapter on Sustainable Food Systems, also a first in an EU trade agreement, with the objective of making food supply chains more sustainable and resilient.

The EU and Chile negotiated between 2017 and 2022 to modernize the EU-Chile Association Agreement (in force since 2003).

Regulation Global Trade

Related Logistics News

At the press conference at the FSG shipyard on 31 January 2025: (from left to right) Dr Christoph Morgen (provisional insolvency administrator of FSG), Michael Schmidt (Chairman of workers union IG Metall Flensburg), Daniel Günther (Minister President of Schleswig-Holstein), Thorsten Rönner (Managing Owner Rönner Group), and Chas Kelly (Chairman of SeaRoad Shipping) (c) Marianne Lins (FSG)

Rönner Continues to Operate the Flensburg Shipyard FSG
(c) diegograndi / Adobestock

Rubio's LatAm, Panama Trip to Prioritize 'America First'
Image courtesy Glosten

Glosten Designing Floating Nuclear Power Plant for US...
PVA's Keynote Address inspires the gathered throng. Leadership is USCG VADM Wm Dean Lee's (ret) passion. It isn't hard to see why. (c) Joseph Keefe

Live! ... from the PVA Maritrends 2025 Convention
Aaron Smith (c) OMSA

OMSA's Aaron Smith Reflects on Offshore Wind Development...
© Zenstratus / Adobe Stock

Slow Speed Zone Established in Miami After Accidents

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

EU-Chile Interim Trade Agreement Enters into Force

EU-Chile Interim Trade Agreement Enters into Force

VICT Orders Hybrid Container Carriers

VICT Orders Hybrid Container Carriers

Trump's Tariff Directives Suspend Low-Value Shipments Loophole

Trump's Tariff Directives Suspend Low-Value Shipments Loophole

Rubio Pressures Panama over Chinese Businesses Near Canal

Rubio Pressures Panama over Chinese Businesses Near Canal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Greece issues a warning about Santorini earthquake activity
Malaysia's Petronas plans to increase oil and gas production over the next three years
Maguire: India's reduced coal imports are bad for power emissions.