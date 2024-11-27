Subscribe
Cheniere gets FERC OK for Corpus Christi LNG

November 27, 2024

LNG carrier at sea (c) Moofushi / Adobestock

Federal regulators on Wednesday gave Cheniere Energy  permission to introduce natural gas into its Corpus Christi expansion project, a document showed.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said Cheniere could introduce natural gas to its fuel gas and hot oil systems. The decision follows an October 17 order allowing Cheniere to take liquefied gas from the Stage 3 plant to its refrigerated liquid storage facilities.

The decision moves Cheniere Energy one step closer to producing first LNG from its Stage 3 LNG plant.

Cheniere is the largest U.S. LNG exporter and the world's second largest producer of the superchilled gas. The company has played a key role in helping the U.S. become the world's largest exporter of LNG.

Stage 3 is being constructed in Corpus Christi, Texas and is comprised of seven gas-processing units with an expected capacity of approximately 10 million metric tons per year of LNG.

Cheniere has said it wants to produce first LNG before the end of 2024.

Source: Reuters

Logistics News

Brazil Grain Barges Return as Amazon Drought Eases

Brazil Grain Barges Return as Amazon Drought Eases

PREVIEW: IMO Maritime Safety Committee 109th session

PREVIEW: IMO Maritime Safety Committee 109th session

Trump to Boost LNG Exports, Oil Drilling from Day 1

Trump to Boost LNG Exports, Oil Drilling from Day 1

