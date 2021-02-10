ABS Chairman Wiernicki Elected to National Academy of Engineering

Christopher J. Wiernicki, chairman, president and CEO of classification society ABS has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Engineering (NAE) for innovative leadership in the design, engineering and operation of ships and offshore structures.

Election to the NAE is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer. Academy membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice, or education and to the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education.

“As an engineer leading a global organization committed to excellence in all aspects of marine and offshore operations, it is a tremendous and humbling honor to be recognized for innovation,” said Wiernicki. “Engineering plays a pivotal role in the ABS mission to make the oceans safer and in the significant industry advances we have delivered.”

Election of new NAE members is the culmination of a yearlong process. The ballot is set in December and the final vote for membership occurs during January. Wiernicki will be formally inducted during the NAE's annual meeting on October 3, 2021.