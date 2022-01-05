Centa Named President of PMI

PMI Industries, Inc., an engineering, manufacturing, and testing company with a global presence servicing energy, both fossil fuel and renewables, marine, research, and government industries announces the appointment of Robert (Bob) J. Centa, MBA to president. Mr. Centa succeeds Bob Schauer who is retiring after 17 years of service to PMI. Mr. Centa was most recently the Chief Financial Officer of The Great Lakes Brewing Co. in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Working at PMI has been truly rewarding and I will miss the daily interactions with the team,” said Schauer. Schauer started at PMI with a focus on turning around an underperforming company. As president, he led the company through the oil boom and bust cycles, established an overseas office, all while growing the business during the Covid crisis. “I look forward to spending more time with my family, traveling with my wife, woodworking, volunteering at community organizations, and writing,” comments Mr. Schauer.

Centa brings a broad business acumen and over 25 years of experience in leadership, strategy, operations, and finance in manufacturing and distribution, as well as a wide range of industries and companies as diverse as start-ups, family-owned, private equity, and large publicly traded. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Cleveland State University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Cincinnati.



