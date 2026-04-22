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Cavotec Launches Redesigned PowerMove RoRo NxG Platform

April 22, 2026

© Cavotec
© Cavotec

Cavotec has launched PowerMove RoRo NxG, a mobile cable management system designed to simplify shore power connections for RoRo and RoPax vessels and support ports in their transition to cleaner operations.

Cavotec’s PowerMove shore power technology is already helping some of the world’s busiest ports reduce emissions and connect vessels to clean onshore electricity. The solution is currently in operation in more than 30 ports globally.

PowerMove RoRo NxG is a redesigned platform combining increased flexibility, simplified operation, and a new digital architecture.

Key advantages of the new technology include:

  • Flexibility
    • Engineered to serve a wider range of vessel configurations, the new dispenser design, enhanced telescopic boom, and upgraded mechanical architecture allow the system to reach vessel hatches with improved positioning precision.
  • Operational feasibility
    • A single operator can manage the complete workflow using Cavotec’s ruggedized radio remote control, simplifying daily operations.
  • A new digital platform
    • PowerMove RoRo NxG features a redesigned, user-friendly HMI with intuitive navigation, real-time system feedback, and built-in troubleshooting.
  • Smart standardization
    • A highly standardized core structure improves spare-parts availability, simplifies maintenance planning, and reduces lifecycle costs.

The system has recently been supplied to the Port of Portoferraio in Italy, with four additional ports scheduled for delivery.

RoRo RoPax Cables

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