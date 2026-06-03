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Damen Expands Combi Freighter Series

June 3, 2026

© Damen Shipyards Group
© Damen Shipyards Group

Damen Shipyards Group has announced the expansion of its successful Combi Freighter (CF) series. Based on the CF 5000, the new CF 6000 and CF 7000 vessels feature an extended midship section. This provides vessel operators with additional flexibility, while retaining the reliability, efficiency and sustainability readiness that define the series.

With the extension of their hulls, the CF 6000 and CF 7000 are capable of carrying 20% and 40% more cargo, respectively. This is combined with the CF series' cargo versatility. The vessels feature box-shaped holds with multiple grain bulkheads for diverse configurations.

They also have tween decks, reinforced tank tops, container fittings, and are IMO Type 1 compliant for dangerous goods. As a result, it is possible to transport bulk, breakbulk, containers, and special cargo on a single vessel.

The new designs also boast the CF series' signature future-proof character. They are fully aligned with EU MRV, EuelEX Maritime, EU ETS, and IMO regulatory frameworks.

The vessels' hydrodynamic hull shape delivers low resistance in the water and high fuel efficiency. This enables the vessels to provide more deadweight capacity with comparable installed power, resulting in lower CO2 emissions per ton of cargo and favorable EEXI and ClI performance.

The CF series is also compatible with B100 biofuel, enabling immediate emissions reduction without major technical modification. The vessels are also prepared for additional efficiency-enhancing solutions.

These include a hybrid PTO/PTI system for peak shaving and zero-emissions sailing for limited periods of time, for example when in port. There are various battery configuration possibilities, as well as the option to install shore power connectivity. Additionally, the vessels are prepared for installation of wind-assisted ventofoils for further increased fuel efficiency.

Like the CF 5000, the CF 6000 and CF 7000 are available in both ice- and non-ice-class versions. In ice conditions, the vessels receive an efficient boost from the hybrid system, while the non-ice-class version benefits from its lightweight construction.

All vessels in the series are installed with Damen's loT system, Triton. Harvesting and analyszng data from thousands of sensors around the vessel, Triton enables performance optimization in real time.

Biofuel Freight Vessel Ventofoil

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