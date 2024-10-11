Subscribe
EV Car Carrying Vessel sports AI-Powered Anomaly Detection

October 11, 2024

Positive Challenger. Photo courtesy of ECL Shipmanagement Limited
ClassNK granted its ‘AFVC(FD)(EV)’*1 notation to Positive Challenger, a car carrier operated by Eastern Car Liner Ltd., and managed by ECL Shipmanagement Limited, for vessels equipped with additional firefighting measures for transporting electric vehicles (EVs).

Shipping companies are implementing various measures to address EV fires, which raise concerns due to difficulties in extinguishing and the risk of re-ignition. To support these efforts, ClassNK has issued the ‘Guidelines for the Safe Transportation of Electric Vehicles.’ These guidelines explain the characteristics of EV fires and provide guidance on how to respond, while also setting out five types of ‘AFVC’ notations according to various safety measures.

The FD notation, one of the five types, is for vessels adopting effective measures for the early detection of vehicle abnormalities and fires, as well as the early identification of vehicles on fire. Positive Challenger has three anomaly detection functions using AI cameras: smoke detection, heat detection, and rapid temperature rise detection. If abnormalities such as the generation of flammable gas or a rise in vehicle body temperature are detected, the system can alert the crew. ClassNK evaluated that these features enable the identification of vehicles on fire at an earlier stage compared to conventional smoke detectors.
 

