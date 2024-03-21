Carbon Capture @ Sea: Evergreen Ship Notches World First

ClassNK has granted its SCCS-Full class notation to Evergreen’s Neopanamax container vessel Ever Top.

Short for Shipboard Carbon dioxide Capture and Storage-Full, the SCCS-Full notation signifies that the vessel is now equipped with onboard CO2 capture and storage (CCS) systems.

This also marks it as the world's first Neopanamax container vessel to be retrofitted with such systems, according to ClassNK.

The CCS systems, designed and developed by Shanghai Marine Diesel Engine Research Institute, were installed at Huarun Dadong Dockyard (HRDD).

ClassNK reviewed the system components and the installation plan, aligning with its comprehensive "Guidelines for Shipboard CO2 Capture and Storage Systems."

The risk assessment through Hazard Identification (HAZID) and the onsite installation process were also examined.

Following confirmation of compliance with the relevant requirements, the SCCS-Full notation was duly affixed to the vessel.

“As the crucial action of first movers, ClassNK deeply respects the ambitious and practical application of CCS systems taken by Evergreen and involved parties to advance GHG abatement technology implementation.

“It is our great honor to be a part of this outstanding collaboration, and we are committed to supporting proactive initiatives toward decarbonization by providing appropriate standards, surveys, and certifications,” said Masaki Matsunaga, Corporate Officer / Director of Plan Approval and Technical Solution Division, ClassNK.